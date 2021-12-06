Struggling Canucks name Boudreau coach amid leadership purge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks cleaned house late Sunday night, dumping three executives and head coach Travis Green and replacing him with veteran Bruce Boudreau. The Canucks, in a statement, said general manager Jim Benning was fired, and assistant manager Jim Weisbrod, Green and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner were also relieved of their duties. The Canucks say the search for new hockey operations leadership “has begun.”