Blackhawks’ Khaira responsive after being stretchered off

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira is responsive after he was leveled by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba and taken off on a stretcher. The Blackhawks say Khaira suffered an “upper-body blow” and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for further testing. Khaira’s head was down as he gathered in the puck 6:10 into the second period. He looked up right as Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into his chin. The back off Khaira’s head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement from him as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby.