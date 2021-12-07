Bridges helps Georgia turn back Jacksonville 69-58

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Braelen Bridges scored 14 points and Georgia held off Jacksonville 69-58. Bridges scored 10 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs (4-5) maintain a 32-24 lead at intermission. The Dolphins (4-3) didn’t get their first basket in the second half until Kevion Nolan hit a jumper with 11:31 left that left them trailing 42-30. Jacksonville pulled within 49-42 on Tommy Bruner’s 3-pointer with 8:35 remaining. Osayi Osifo’s layup cut the Dolphins’ deficit to eight points with 3:59 left to play, but Jaxon Etter hit a jumper and Jabri Abdur-Rahim buried a 3-pointer to push Georgia’s lead to 61-48. Mike Marsh paced Jacksonville with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Osifo scored 11.