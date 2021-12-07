Buchnevich’s OT goal lifts Blues over Panthers 4-3

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored a wrap-around goal 53 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Florida Panthers 4-3. The Blues earned a split in their back-to-back with Florida. Both games went to overtime. Brandon Saad’s tip of Ivan Barbashev’s shot broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Blues their first lead of the game with 13:12 left in the third period. Jonathan Huberdeau’s goal for the Panthers with 5:32 left tied it for the third time. Blues goalie Ville Husso left the game after Huberdeau’s goal, with Charlie Lindgren making his St. Louis debut in relief. No immediate explanation for Husso’s departure was given.