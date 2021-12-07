Former player Guy Forget resigns as French Open director

PARIS (AP) — French Open director Guy Forget has stepped down. The French Tennis Federation says Forget’s contract was to expire at the end of the year. The federation adds his replacement at the helm of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will be announced soon. Forget had been running the tournament at Roland Garros since 2016. He also resigned as director of the Paris Masters. Forget was a former tennis player who achieved a career-best ranking of No. 4 in the early 1990s. Stade Roland Garros has undergone a major facelift during Forget’s tenure.