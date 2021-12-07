French Open director Guy Forget resigns

PARIS (AP) — French Open director Guy Forget has stepped down. The French Tennis Federation says Forget’s contract was to expire at the end of the year. The federation adds his replacement at the helm of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will be announced soon. Forget had been running Roland Garros since 2016. He also resigned as director of the Paris Masters, which he has led since 2012. Forget was a former top tennis player who achieved a career-best ranking of No. 4 in the early 1990s. Stade Roland Garros has undergone a major facelift during Forget’s tenure. There’s been the addition of a retractable roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier and the building of a stunning new court surrounded by greenhouses filled with exotic plants.