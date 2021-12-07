Serena Williams not on January’s Australian Open entry list

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams is missing from the entry list for next month’s Australian Open in a move that suggests the seven-time champion could skip the 2022 edition of the season-opening major. Novak Djokovic is on the men’s entry list at No. 1 in a further indication that he’ll be playing at Melbourne Park despite Australia’s strict regulations requiring all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months.