Vikings leaning hard on Jefferson in quest to save season

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings have been wasting another standout season by wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He’s second in the NFL in receiving yards. He’s also in position to set the all-time league record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two years. Only Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss had more. Jefferson still has five more games on the 2021 schedule. Jefferson had career highs on Sunday at Detroit with 11 catches and 182 yards. The Vikings still lost to the previously winless Lions. They dropped to 5-7 and are on the outside of a crowded NFC playoff race.