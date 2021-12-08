Barcelona out of Champions League, snow extends group stage

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

Barcelona’s 17-year streak of advancing to the Champions League knockout rounds each season has ended with an exit from the group stage that failed to finish on time because of snow in Italy. Barcelona fell to a 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich that dumped the five-time European champion into a dismal third place in Group E. Bayern’s sixth straight group win let Benfica rise above Barcelona by beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0. Atalanta and Villarreal will try again to play on Thursday in Group F after a snow delay with a round-of-16 place at stake. A wide-open Group G saw Lille take top spot by winning 3-1 at Wolfsburg. Salzburg also advanced by beating Sevilla 1-0. Juventus won Group H.