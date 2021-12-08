Benfica beats Dynamo and advances in CL after Barcelona loss

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica played its part to secure a return to the knockout stages of the Champions League after four seasons by defeating already-eliminated Dynamo Kyiv 2-0. It got some vital help from Bayern Munich which beat Barcelona in the other group game. Benfica finished second in Group E and advanced for the first time since 2016-17. Roman Yaremchuk and Gilberto scored first-half goals to give Benfica eight points, one more than Barcelona.