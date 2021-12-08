Danish golfer Olesen cleared of sexual assault on a flight

LONDON (AP) — Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman on a flight to Britain from a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee in 2019. The 31-year-old Olesen wept and hugged his partner after being acquitted at a London court of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on board the plane from Nashville to London. Olesen faced allegations he grabbed a woman’s breast, pushed a member of the cabin crew and urinated on a first-class passenger’s seat. He said he has no memory of his behavior after drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. Olesen’s lawyer said the player’s career would have been “over” if he was found guilty.