Fulmer taken by Dodgers’ minor league team from Reds

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A team at Oklahoma selected right-hander Carson Fulmer from Cincinnati with the 39th and final pick of the Triple-A phase of Major League Baseball’s annual draft of unprotected players. The major league phase of the Rule 5 draft was postponed because of MLB’s lockout of the players’ association, which started last week following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. The Triple-A phase involved players left off 38-man Triple-A rosters.