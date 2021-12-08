Late Indians outfielder/commentator Graney wins Frick Award

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Cleveland Indians outfielder and commentator Jack Graney has won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. Graney, who died in 1978, will be honored during the Hall’s induction weekend from July 22 to July 25. Graney first played for Cleveland as a pitcher for two games in 1908. He returned as an outfielder in 1910 and played through 1922. He started as a broadcaster in 1932 with WHK-AM and commented on Indians games for 22 years, missing 1945 when local programming was preempted by network broadcasts.