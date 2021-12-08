Tottenham says Rennes game off after COVID outbreak in squad

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. It prompted an announcement by the English team that its Europa Conference League match on Thursday against Rennes has been called off. But Rennes said the decision to call off the game had been taken unilaterally by Tottenham and that it wanted to play the game on Thursday as scheduled. Conte says “every day we are having people with COVID” and that “the situation is serious.” Conte said he only had 11 players available for the game against Rennes. The Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday could also be in doubt.