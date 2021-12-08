UK joins US, Australia in Beijing Winter Olympics boycott

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott. The announcement came after the White House and the Australian government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Olympics in February to protest Chinese human rights abuses. China has vowed to react with “firm countermeasures.” When asked in the House of Commons on Wednesday whether Britain would join in the diplomatic action, Johnson said “no ministers are expected to attend” the Games. Johnson said that he did not believe “sporting boycotts are sensible.” The diplomatic moves by Britain, the U.S. and Australia do not affect their athletes’ ability to compete in the Winter Games.