Whipple joins Huskers as coordinator day after leaving Pitt

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mark Whipple is Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator. His hiring was announced a day after he resigned from the same position at Pittsburgh. Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost also announced the hiring of Chicago Bears assistant Donovan Raiola as offensive line coach. Frost is making over his offensive staff following a 3-9 season. It was the Huskers’ worst since 1957. Former Nebraska quarterback Mickey Joseph was hired as receivers coach last week after serving in the same position at LSU. Frost is yet to name a new running backs coach.