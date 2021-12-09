Leipzig hires Domenico Tedesco as coach to replace Marsch

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has hired former Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco to replace American coach Jesse Marsch. The 36-year-old German hasn’t coached in the Bundesliga since he was fired by Schalke in March 2019 after a 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Schalke was relegated the season after he left. It’s the first time Leipzig has changed coaches in mid-season since the club was founded in 2009. Leipzig is in 11th place in the 18-team Bundesliga and next hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.