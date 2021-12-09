Miami completes busy week, hiring Clemson’s Radakovich as AD

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Miami has announced the hiring of Dan Radakovich as athletic director, completing a busy week of transition for the Hurricanes. Radakovich comes from Clemson, where he spent the last nine years overseeing the Tigers’ rise to football superpower under coach Dabo Swinney. The announcement comes two days after Miami introduced Mario Cristobal as its new football coach. Cristobal, a former Hurricanes offensive lineman, was lured away from Oregon, where he had been head coach the last four seasons. Clemson named deputy AD Graham Neff as its acting athletic director. Neff is a leading candidate to replace Radakovich at the school.