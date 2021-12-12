Aiken, Rhoden lead No. 23 Seton Hall past rival Rutgers

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Aiken scored 22 points and Jared Rhoden had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 23 Seton Hall past Rutgers 77-63 in the Garden State Hardwood Classic. Kadary Richmond added 12 points for the Pirates, and Alexis Yetna had 10 points and seven rebounds. Myles Cale also chipped in with 10 points. Aiken was selected the Joe Calabrese MVP in the rivalry game between New Jersey’s premier basketball schools.