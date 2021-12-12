AP source: Former 5-star Ewers intends to transfer to Texas

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers, who skipped his senior year of high school to enroll at Ohio State in the hopes of cashing in on endorsement deals, has committed to transfer to Texas. A person familiar with Ewers’ decision told the AP that the quarterback had informed Texas coaches he would return to his home state and play for the school he originally committed to before his junior year at a high school outside of Dallas. Ewers posted on Twitter: “Hey Alexa play “Take Me to Texas” by @GeorgeStrait” and “#HookEm,” with an image of himself in a burnt orange Longhorns uniform. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian tweeted his “All Gas, No Brakes” slogan 10 minutes before Ewers’ post.