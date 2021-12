BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — KJ Buffen had 16 points to lead five UAB players in double figures as the Blazers routed Millsaps 103-29. Jamal Johnson added 14 points for the Blazers on Sunday. Tony Toney chipped in 13, Quan Jackson scored 11 and Elijah Tate had 11. Cameron Williams led the Majors with 9 points.