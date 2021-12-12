Champion Verstappen’s dramatic win ends stunning F1 season

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

PARIS (AP) — An incredible Formula One title fight has ended on the last lap of the final race with a dramatic overtaking move. Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in one of the most memorable moments in F1 history. It gave him a first world title and denied Hamilton a record eighth. It was tense all year. Verstappen took a big lead to the British Grand Prix but crashed after contact with Hamilton and lost the overall lead in Hungary. They plowed into each other in Italy. Verstappen was 19 points up heading to Brazil but Hamilton took a sensational win. Subsequent victories in Qatar and Saudi Arabia took it to a dramatic showdown in Abu Dhabi.