Dieng scores screamer as Marseille moves to 2nd spot

PARIS (AP) — Senegal striker Bamba Dieng scored a stunning acrobatic volley as Marseille won 2-0 at Strasbourg to move up to second place in the French league standings. Dieng was also at the start of the move, having recovered the ball in midfield. It was Dieng’s first goal since September after he went through a nine-match goalless drought. Earlier, goalkeeper Anthony Lopes kept his team afloat with a pair of decisive saves as Lyon secured a 0-0 draw at defending champion Lille. Nice continued its good form on the road to end a three-match winless run with a 2-1 victory at second-place Rennes.