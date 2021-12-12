Indiana gallops away from Merrimack in 2nd half, 81-49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 16 points and Race Thompson added 14 on 6-for-6 shooting as Indiana broke away from Merrimack 81-49, remaining unbeaten in eight games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jackson-Davis added nine rebounds and blocked three shots, punctuating a 13-0 breakaway run by Indiana with a fastbreak layup off a block and then an alley-oop dunk on a feed from Rob Phinisee. Jordan Geronimo had 13 points with 13 rebounds for his first career double-double. Merrimack trailed 36-30 at halftime, but scored just 19 points in the second half. Jordan Minor scored 13 to lead Merrimack with Ziggy Reid and Malik Edmead each adding 11.