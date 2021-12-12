Inter gives sign of intent with 4-0 win to go top of Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has given an emphatic sign of intent as the defending Serie A champion moved to the top of Serie A with a crushing 4-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cagliari. Lautaro Martínez scored and missed a penalty in the first half. Inter ran riot after the break with goals from Alexis Sánchez, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and another from Martínez. Inter moved a point above AC Milan after its city rival drew 1-1 at Udinese on Saturday. Napoli could have moved level with Milan but lost 1-0 at home to Empoli. The top four are separated by four points. Atalanta moved above Napoli and into third with a 2-1 win at Hellas Verona.