Kylian Mbappé scores his 100th goal for PSG

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain. He netted a brace as the French league leader beat Monaco 2-0 on Sunday. The France star gave PSG the lead from the penalty spot and doubled his tally just before halftime from Lionel Messi’s assist. At the age of 22 years and 357 days, Mbappé is the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in the French top flight, according to Opta’s analysis of statistics since 1950. The comfortable win increased PSG’s lead over second-place Marseille to 13 points.