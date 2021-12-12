Leverkusen collapses in 5-2 loss at Frankfurt in Bundesliga

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has thrown away a two-goal lead to lose 5-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt and miss the chance to put pressure on the Bundesliga leaders. Two early goals from Patrick Schick briefly seemed to have put Leverkusen in control but Brazilian defender Tuta soon responded with a volleyed goal for Frankfurt before Jesper Lindstrom equalized on a counterattack. Evan Ndicka gave Frankfurt the lead for the first time in the 50th minute on a rebound before Kristijan Jakic and Djibril Sow extended Frankfurt’s lead. Leverkusen stays third after missing a chance to move to within a point of Dortmund. Greuther Fürth beat Union Berlin 1-0. It was the club’s first-ever home win in the top division.