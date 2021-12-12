Ravens’ star QB Jackson sprains ankle in loss to Browns

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a right ankle injury in Sunday’s 24-22 loss to the Browns, yet another significant injury for the banged-up, first-place Ravens. Jackson was carted to the locker room in the second quarter. He got hurt when Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit Jackson low while throwing a pass. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will undergo further tests. He would not speculate how long the 2019 NFL MVP could be out. Backup Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson and played well, leading the Ravens to two fourth-quarter touchdowns before the rally fell short.