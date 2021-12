NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Roberts had 17 points to lead six Niagara players in double figures as the Purple Eagles romped past Division III Buffalo State 112-52. Marcus Hammond added 14 points for the Purple Eagles. Rob Brown III chipped in 13, Nicholas Kratholm scored 12 and Julian Mackey had 12. Sheldon Adams led the Bengals with 18 points.