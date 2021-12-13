COVID issues prompt NBA to postpone Bulls’ next 2 games

CHICAGO (AP) — The NBA has postponed the Chicago Bulls’ next two games, with 10 of the team’s players in the league’s health and safety protocols. The Bulls were scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and visit the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. No makeup dates were announced. The Bulls’ next game is now scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at home. The team confirmed that backup forward Alize Johnson became the 10th player to enter the protocols, joining a list that includes Zach LaVine and DeMar Derozan. That left the Bulls with eight available players, the league minimum to field a team.