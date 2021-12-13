Curry falls short of record, but leads Warriors past Pacers

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry finished one 3-pointer shy of the NBA career record on Monday night, making five 3-pointers and scoring 26 points to help the Golden State Warriors rally late for a 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers. He needs one more 3 to tie Ray Allen’s career record of 2,973 and two to break it. Curry went 5 of 15 from beyond the arc, but his final 3 got the Warriors within 100-98, and his layup with 48.5 seconds left tied the score. Kevin Looney’s putback with 13.8 seconds left broke the tie. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and eight assists.