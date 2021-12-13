Fans attack Legia Warsaw players on team bus after loss

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soccer club Legia Warsaw says its players were attacked by fans who forced their way onto the team bus. The defending league champions were heading back to their training base following a 1-0 loss to Wisla Plock on Sunday when the bus was attacked. Legia says “the bus was briefly stopped and then a number of people entered it and behaved with aggression toward the players.” Legia did not say if anyone was injured. The club says the police dispersed the group. Online sports portal Interia earlier reported that Rafael Lopes, Luquinhas and Mahir Emreli were beaten in the attack.