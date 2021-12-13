Louisville deputy AD Heird appointed as interim director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville deputy athletic director Josh Heird has been appointed as interim AD to replace Vince Tyra. Heird’s appointment by interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez follows her appointment on Monday morning by Louisville’s Board of Trustees to replace Neeli Bendapudi, who left Thursday to become Penn State’s president. Heird is stepping in for Tyra, who resigned last Thursday after four years. The 13-year veteran in athletics has served since 2019 as Louisville’s sport administrator for basketball, football and baseball along with overseeing areas including championships, facilities and operations.