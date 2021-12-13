Love scores 23 in second half, Cavaliers beat Heat 105-94

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love made five 3-pointers and scored all 23 of his points in the second half, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth straight win, 105-94 over the Miami Heat. Love made 6 of 10 field goals, 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and all six of his free throws in his highest scoring game of the season. Each of the Cavaliers’ wins during the streak have been by double digits. Isaac Okoro scored 18 points, Jarrett Allen had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Garland finished with 16 points and five assists for Cleveland. P.J. Tucker had a season-high 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Kyle Lowry scored 22 points for the Heat.