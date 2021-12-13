NFL requiring coaches, team staff to get COVID-19 boosters

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL is requiring coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine. Though players are in the Tier 1 designation along with coaches and trainers, the mandate doesn’t apply to players because discussions with the NFL Players Association are ongoing. The CDC recommends that a person who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago should receive a booster shot. People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster after two months.