Pakistan thumps West Indies by 63 runs in 1st T20

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Mohammad Rizwan hit 78 runs and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim took 4-40 as Pakistan thumped a depleted West Indies by 63 runs in the first Twenty20 in Karachi. Rizwan increased his tally this year to 1,201 runs in 27 T20s with another masterful knock that stood out in Pakistan’s imposing 200-6 after being sent in to bat. Haider Ali opened up in the latter half of the innings with a career-best 68 off 39 balls that featured four sixes and six boundaries. The West Indies folded for 137 in 19 overs as Wasim bowled impressive yorkers to claim his career-best figures, and Shadab Khan grabbed 3-17.