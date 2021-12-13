PSG to play Real Madrid after Champions League draw fiasco

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has been paired with Real Madrid in a re-take of the Champions League round of 16 draw. UEFA had to redo the draw after mistakenly placing Manchester United’s name into the wrong pot. UEFA voided the initial results, which had created another matchup between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after Manchester United was paired with PSG. Man United will now play Atlético Madrid. UEFA blamed the problems with the first draw on an external software provider.