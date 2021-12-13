Stephenson’s season-long resiliency peaks during big night

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson has been quite the discovery since being acquired from Washington in December 2019 for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. He’s gone from being a bottom-six forward with the Capitals to skating between two of Vegas’ most dangerous offensive players while emerging as one as well. Stephenson is sixth on the team with 52 assists, tied with William Karlsson with 31 goals, and ranks seventh with 83 points. He registered a career-high four assists in the Knights’ most recent game.