American Jack de Vries makes debut for Italy’s Venezia

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Jack de Vries made his Italian soccer debut for Venezia in a 3-1 win over second-tier Ternana in the second round of the Italian Cup. The 19-year-old entered in the 76th minute, becoming the third American to play for the club this season after Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann. De Vries was given a yellow card for a foul in the 79th. He went on loan to Venezia from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union on Aug. 31. De Vries was on the U.S. roster for the 2019 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship but was not picked for the Under-17 World Cup.