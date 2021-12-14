Antetokounmpo in COVID-19 protocol, will sit Wednesday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to be sidelined by COVID-19. The NBA’s injury report on Tuesday night listed the two-time MVP as out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday because he’s in the health and safety protocols. Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo also have entered the protocols and won’t play Wednesday. Antetokounmpo played Sunday at New York and Monday at Boston. He had a triple-double in the victory over the Knicks and scored 20 points in the loss to the Celtics.