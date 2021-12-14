Browns have new COVID-19 cases going into Raiders game

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns were placed in enhanced COVID-19 protocols following some new positive cases that could impact who is available to play in Saturday’s game against Las Vegas. The team is continuing to test and has not yet disclosed the names of any new players testing positive. Cleveland was without three starters for Sunday’s win over Baltimore because of positive results last week. The Browns remain in the thick of a tight playoff race in the AFC and host the Raiders on Saturday. Because of the new positive cases, the Browns will hold all their meetings virtually and personnel must be masked indoors.