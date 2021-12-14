Lindelof undergoing tests after breathing problems in match

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says defender Victor Lindelof is undergoing “precautionary investigations” after suffering breathing difficulties during an English Premier League game. United says Lindelof “has recovered well” from the incident that happened during the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday and forced him to be replaced in the second half. United says the indications are Lindelof’s issues are not linked to the coronavirus outbreak in the club that has prompted the postponement of its league match against Brentford on Tuesday. Lindelof’s wife says in her blog that he has been wearing a heart monitor since Saturday’s match.