No. 13 Auburn gets past UNA, goes 2-0 with Pearl suspended

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walker Kessler had 14 points, Jabari Smith and Devan Cambridge each scored 13, and No. 13 Auburn beat North Alabama 70-44. It was the Tigers’ second and final game without suspended coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers who won their sixth straight. They didn’t push their lead into double digits until five minutes into the second half but made up for it with a 25-2 run to put away the Lions. Auburn completed Pearl’s two-game NCAA-imposed suspension with a second straight blowout. His son, Steven Pearl, served as head coach on Tuesday after Wes Flanigan presided over a win Saturday over Nebraska.