South Carolina wallops Allen University 110-51

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wildens Leveque scored 12 points in 11 minutes of play and South Carolina overwhelmed NAIA-member Allen University 110-51. It was the largest margin of victory for South Carolina since a 53-point (108-55) win over Furman during the 1967-68 season. The Gamecocks, who had not scored 100 points in a game since the 2007-08 season, have done it twice this season. They improved to 48-1 all-time when topping the century mark. Leveque sank 5 of 6 shots from the floor for the Gamecocks (8-2), who shot 54% overall. Jaylen Green led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points.