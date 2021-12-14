UConn’s Paige Bueckers undergoes successful knee surgery

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn says star Paige Bueckers has undergone successful surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago as well as a meniscus tear in that knee. Bueckers underwent the surgery on Monday afternoon at UConn Health. The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee on Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame. The school said Tuesday that she also suffered a lateral meniscus tear when she was hurt and that both injuries were repaired during the surgery. The school says her recovery from the surgery is expected to take two month.