Williams’ double-double leads Louisville past SE Louisiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Louisville used balanced scoring and solid defense to beat Southeastern Louisiana 86-60. Louisville led 42-31 at halftime, holding SE Louisiana to 11 field goals with 11 turnovers. The Lions scored just eight points through the opening 11 minutes of the second half while Louisville built a 30-point lead. Louisville made 51.7% of its shots while SE Louisiana was 20 for 62 (32.3%), including 6 of 33 from distance. Matt Cross and El Ellis each added 13 points for Louisville. Keon Clergeot led SE Louisiana with 21 points. Joe Kasperzyk added 10 points and Jalyn Hinton grabbed 10 rebounds.