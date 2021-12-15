49ers edge rusher Dee Ford out for season with bad back

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dee Ford won’t be coming back this season for the San Francisco 49ers and quite possibly not at all. The Niners declined to activate Ford from injured reserve, sending him home to rest the lingering back injury that has limited him to seven games the past two seasons. Ford has likely played his final game in San Francisco as the Niners are unlikely to bring him back for the final year of his contract and he might end up retiring if he can’t get healthy again.