Bills QB Allen intent on playing despite sprained left foot

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is intent on playing against the Carolina Panthers despite a sprained left foot. Allen says if he can go, he’ll go, while noting his injury is feeling better. He spoke after being a limited participant in a walk-through noncontact practice three days after being hurt in a 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay. Coach Sean McDermott says the team continues its day-to-day approach regarding Allen’s health. The Bills are scheduled to have a full practice on Thursday. If Allen isn’t cleared, the Bills would turn to backup Mitchell Trubisky.