Browns coach Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVOD-19 and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Raiders as Cleveland tries to make the playoffs for the second straight season. Stefanski is the latest positive test for the Browns, who on Tuesday placed eight players on the COVID-19 list and could have more as testing continues. Top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. and tight end Austin Hooper all tested positive. Last season, Stefanski tested positive in the days leading up to the Browns’ wild-card game at Pittsburgh and was required to isolate at home. The team said he’s feeling fine.