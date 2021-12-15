Browns QB Mayfield, coach Stefanski test positive for COVID

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak has widened and worsened. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cleveland is dealing with a widespread outbreak while trying to reach the playoffs. Stefanski’s positive test was first announced by the team, which then put Mayfield, safety John Johnson III, nickel back Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Tuesday, the team placed eight players, including top receiver Jarvis Landry and two starting offensive linemen on the list. As of now, the NFL said there are no discussions to move Saturday’s game.